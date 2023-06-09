close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

History through climate change

Historian Peter Frankopan traces the story of human civilisation through its impact on the biosphere

Mahesh Rangarajan
Book cover
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us
The Earth Transformed: An Untold History

Author: Peter Frankopan
 
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Or

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Bridging the HRD gap in reforms

Career-focused content a big draw as Book Fair returns to capital

Lost subtext of the planetary crisis

The roots of male dominance

Reinventing capitalism for the digital age

Why history matters

A tale of five hacks

Topics : BOOK REVIEW BS Reads

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Equity mutual fund outflows hit 20-month high amid profit booking

Mutual funds, MF, Mutual fund
4 min read

Go First lenders discuss revival plan, appoint new resolution professional

Go First
2 min read

Time taken to dispose of public grievances down to 17 days: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh
4 min read

Most Popular

IEX plunges 15%, hits 52-week low amid market coupling worries

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 9: Asian Paints, L&T Fin, HAL, Urja Global

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex dips for 2nd day, falls 223pts; Nifty gives up 18,600; IEX tanks 10%

Sensex dips for 2nd day, falls 223pts; Nifty gives up 18,600; IEX tanks 10%
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon