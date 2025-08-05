Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / India in Flux offers up new ways to think about complex challenges ahead

India in Flux offers up new ways to think about complex challenges ahead

Few could have played the role Shankar Acharya did-navigating political, fiscal, and global pressures with clarity and conviction

A World in Flux: India’s Economic Priorities. Essays in Honour of Shankar Acharya
premium

A World in Flux: India’s Economic Priorities. Essays in Honour of Shankar Acharya

Laveesh Bhandari
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A World in Flux: India’s Economic Priorities. Essays in Honour of Shankar Acharya
Edited by Amita Batra & A K Bhattacharya
Published by 
Rupa
448 pages   ₹795
 
Shankar Acharya is undoubtedly a unique personality. Disarmingly affable yet ruthlessly incisive, both as a policy economist and as a thought leader, he has made significant contributions to India’s growth. Over a period of eight years, as the chief economic advisor, he played a pivotal role in helping shape economic policies that have propelled India from being a laggard economy to the forefront of economic growth globally. This success, no doubt, cannot be ascribed to any one
Topics : Fiscal Deficit BOOK REVIEW Indian Economy books
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon