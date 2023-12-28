Sensex (    %)
                        
India's growth story: A question of answers

Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba advocate a new growth path for India, rejecting the China model and promoting a strategy anchored in human capital development, and a robust political economy

A K Bhattacharya
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Breaking the Mould – Reimagining India’s Economic Future 
Authors: Raghuram G Rajan & Rohit Lamba
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 298+XXXII
Price: Rs 799
 
The authors of Breaking the Mould are teachers by profession, though they have spent some years as economists or economic advisors to institutions and governments. As we know, Raghuram G Rajan has been at the helm of the Reserve Bank of India and earned international praise for the manner in which he discharged his responsibilities as a central banker. But this book under review is incontrovertible evidence, if it were needed, that both authors are teachers at heart.

Breaking the Mould is

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW Indian economic growth

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon