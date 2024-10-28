Trilochan Sastry's book explores faith, conflict, and search for harmony

Business Standard
How does one find harmony in the discordant notes of a practice that ignites wars and justifies genocide, all in the name of God? That is exactly what this book seeks to explore

Arundhuti Dasgupta
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Author: Trilochan Sastry
Publisher: Penguin/Viking
Pages: 281
Price: Rs 599
  It would not be an exaggeration, albeit controversial, to consider religion among one of the most divisive forces in the world. It creates barriers between people on the basis of the gods they worship or the prophets they revere. It justifies wars and has emboldened crusaders and imperialists to undertake acts of unbelievable cruelty in the past.

How does one find harmony in the discordant notes of a practice that ignites wars and justifies genocide, all in the name of God? Interestingly, that is exactly what this book seeks to do.
 
 
For author Trilochan Sastry, world religions are not at fault. The problem lies with the lack of understanding of religious teachings. If only, he believes, the sacred texts were studied more widely and their principles disseminated more freely, there would be more things to hold people together than keep them apart. The problem is bad PR and misinformation; not the texts that shape the religious order.
 
All religions preach peace, love and faith in the divine. Mr Sastry writes, “The moral and ethical teachings of all religions are very similar. By following them society becomes harmonious and peaceful.” Unfortunately, things are not that simple. The sacred texts are open-ended and are interpreted differently by different people. Where one person sees messages of peace and love, another may read damnation of the unfaithful. The texts are therefore used more commonly as tools to “other” people rather than bring them together, especially under the tutelage of the gatekeepers of all religions.
 
Still, there is merit in a book that simplifies the messages that the sacred texts carry and humanises the founders and prophets of the different religious orders. This is hugely helpful for anyone seeking to know more about Islam or Hinduism or Sikhism and any other religion, but didn’t know where to go and whom to ask.
 
For instance, the chapter on Islam begins with a short history of the prophet Mohammed. A historical figure, the Prophet’s life mirrors the turbulent times he was born in and his experiences, in turn, influence the key teachings of the sacred texts. The chapter on Christianity follows a similar pattern. All religions are framed within a common template that is set somewhat like this: Establish context, profile the founder, distil the sacred texts into core principles, and simplify the teachings to sharpen the message of universal harmony.
 
Many readers may recognise the format. It is the typical guidebook approach, where religion is treated as a subject to be mastered. It works very well for the sciences and for those seeking to maximise their grades at entrance examinations, but is not very effective for the subject at hand.
 
Religion does not lend itself to a formulaic reading of its past. To appreciate the spiritual teachings about love and justice, readers would need to understand the impulses that led to their abuse in the past. The book does not do that.
 
For instance, on the subject of caste in Hinduism, the book quotes Swami Vivekananda liberally to navigate its way through the tricky pathways of the abhorrent practice. While this is helpful, it does not help readers understand what led to the emergence and spread of practices such as these. Similarly, with other religions; many sacred texts justify misogyny and discrimination, but the book does not offer an opinion on any of these.
 
Perhaps, some may argue, that is not the remit of the book. It wanted to establish the universal ideas that all religions hold and clean up the cobwebs of misconception and ignorance. But hiding the warts does not help the cause.
 
This is not to belittle Mr Sastry’s efforts. They are, in fact, truly commendable for he has put together an effective primer for world religions. However, if he wanted to establish the underlying harmony of religions, as the book’s title suggests, he is shooting far off the mark.
 
The message of pluralism is far better expressed in the heap of popular and folk traditions. In poetry and dance, in music and the arts; the rich and polyphonous nature of faith and worship is fully revealed. The book would have found far more to say on harmonious coexistence, if it had stepped outside the pages of the sacred texts.
 
Still, it does a comprehensive job of outlining the key ideas around all religions as found in these texts, even those as messy and complicated as Hinduism. Mr Sastry writes: “All religions ask us to purify our minds.” Hinduism states that the pure mind experiences the divine much like what Christianity tells the faithful: “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.” He wants to tell readers that no matter what god you seek or the practices you follow, true salvation needs a pure heart.
 
This is true. All religions recommend cleansing the heart and mind of impure thoughts. But then the same idea is used by preachers and religious leaders to develop false notions of purity. If it is purity of the mind that one seeks, why does gender, food or personal routine play a part? The book would have achieved more if it had engaged with these ideas as rigorously as it does with the hymns and proverbs in the texts.
 
The reviewer is a Mumbai-based journalist and co-founder of The Mythology Project

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

