JUST IN
About 11 mn people trained, 2.14 mn placed under PMKVY 2.0: Economic Survey
MGNREGS work demand back to pre-pandemic level, shows Economic Survey
Real rural wages expected to rise as inflation eases: Economic Survey
Credit growth to sustain and spark virtuous cycle: Economic Survey
Eco survey 2023: Bright prospects under dark clouds with silver linings
Upside risks to CPI inflation likely to outweigh downside risks: Eco Survey
Govt health spend must hit 2.5% of GDP by 2025, says Economic Survey
Global finance critical to India's climate actions: Economic Survey
Green hydrogen crucial for economic development, energy security: Survey
Economic Survey flags concerns on Crypto, pushes for global regulation
You are here: Home » Budget » News
MGNREGS work demand back to pre-pandemic level, shows Economic Survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

About 11 mn people trained, 2.14 mn placed under PMKVY 2.0: Economic Survey

The Survey also highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) provided training to Shramiks (migrant labourers) affected due to Covid-19

Topics
PMKVY 2.0 | PMKVY | Budget 2023

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Skill development, employment, job, workers, employees, PMKVY, Skill Development programme
The scheme provides financial support to industrial establishments undertaking apprenticeship programmes under the Apprentices Act, 1961

About 1.1 crore persons have been trained and 21.4 lakh placed under the second phase of the government's flagship skilling scheme PMKVY, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

With an aim to make India a skill capital of the world and improve mobility of skilled manpower, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International has been set up, which aims to create a network of institutions across India, said the survey.

This network of institutions will be called the Skill India International (SII) Network. It shall be created through the empanelment of state-of-the-art government and private institutions, it added.

"Between FY17 and FY23 (as of 5 January 2023), under PMKVY 2.0 about 1.1 crore persons have trained: 83 per cent certified and about 21.4 lakh placed. Under PMKVY 3.0, during FY21 to FY23 (as on 5 January 2023) 7.4 lakh persons have been trained, 66 per cent certified and 41,437 placed," the Survey stated.

The Survey also highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) provided training to Shramiks (migrant labourers) affected due to Covid-19.

This component covered 116 districts of six states -- Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. As on October 31, 2022, 1.3 lakh migrants have been trained/ oriented, it stated.

Besides, 21.4 lakh apprentices have been engaged by industries under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme since its launch in 2016, as on December 31 2022.

The scheme provides financial support to industrial establishments undertaking apprenticeship programmes under the Apprentices Act, 1961.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PMKVY 2.0

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 19:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU