About 11 mn people trained, 2.14 mn placed under PMKVY 2.0: Economic Survey

About 1.1 crore persons have been trained and 21.4 lakh placed under the second phase of the government's flagship skilling scheme PMKVY, said the 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

With an aim to make India a skill capital of the world and improve mobility of skilled manpower, the National Corporation (NSDC) International has been set up, which aims to create a network of institutions across India, said the survey.

This network of institutions will be called the Skill India International (SII) Network. It shall be created through the empanelment of state-of-the-art government and private institutions, it added.

"Between FY17 and FY23 (as of 5 January 2023), under 2.0 about 1.1 crore persons have trained: 83 per cent certified and about 21.4 lakh placed. Under 3.0, during FY21 to FY23 (as on 5 January 2023) 7.4 lakh persons have been trained, 66 per cent certified and 41,437 placed," the Survey stated.

The Survey also highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) provided training to Shramiks (migrant labourers) affected due to Covid-19.

This component covered 116 districts of six states -- Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. As on October 31, 2022, 1.3 lakh migrants have been trained/ oriented, it stated.

Besides, 21.4 lakh apprentices have been engaged by industries under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme since its launch in 2016, as on December 31 2022.

The scheme provides financial support to industrial establishments undertaking apprenticeship programmes under the Apprentices Act, 1961.

