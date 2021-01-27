Ahead of budget session, RS chairman calls floor leaders meet on Jan 31

Chairman M has called a meeting of the floor leaders of the Upper House at his residence on January 31 ahead of the budget session of Parliament.

Also, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of will be held on January 29. The union budget will be presented on February 1.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said that the first part of the budget session will start on January 29 and continue till February 15, and the second part of the session will be from March 8 to April 8.

Birla had also said that will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the beginning of the budget session.

