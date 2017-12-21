Budget 2018 is highly likely to be populist: Here's why

The government will likely increase funding for the farm and rural sectors in the budget for the coming financial year, finance ministry officials said, to shore up political support in the countryside ahead of a raft of elections. "The next budget will focus on farmers, rural jobs and infrastructure while making all attempts to follow a fiscal prudence path," a senior finance ministry official told Reuters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government won an election in his home state of Gujarat this week, but only just as it faced discontent fuelled by falling farm ...
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).