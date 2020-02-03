Budget 2020 has not accounted for telcos' AGR dues: DEA secretary

In the Union Budget, the government hasn’t included (AGR) dues, which it had sought from mobile service providers, in its revenues for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

“The AGR dues have not been factored in by the government in its Union Budget as the matter is sub-judice,” said economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty on the sidelines of the post-Budget-Ficci event.

He said the AGR dues have not been accounted for either in the current financial year or the next. “We want to be on the conservative side while budgeting our revenues,” he added.

Interestingly, the government has estimated a revenue of Rs 1.33 trillion from licence fee and spectrum usage by telecom companies in 2020-21. This is around Rs 74,000 crore more than the Rs 58,989 crore it expects to earn in the present fiscal year.

It is yet to be seen as to where the budgeted money would come from in the next financial year. It is either an ambitious target or the government would look for alternative resources, said analysts.

In October, the Supreme Court had asked telecom companies to pay over Rs 1.47 trillion as past AGR dues by January this year.

However, the companies had moved apex court with a review petition which was turned down.

The Supreme Court had, however, given three months to the affected telecom operators to cough up the amounts due to the government, whose deadline expired on January 23.

But the department of telecom (DoT) did not take any coercive action against the defaulters as their appeals seeking relaxation in payment timelines is pending in the apex court.

The figure of Rs 1.33 trillion raised apprehensions among telecom operators that they may have to pay a substantial portion of the AGR dues – over 50 per cent of Rs 1.44 trillion – in the next fiscal year.

According to Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) estimates, telcos have to pay around Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 crore as licence fee and spectrum usage charge (SUC) this year.

Even after assuming that revenues will grow sharply due to increase in tariffs and redefinition of AGR, they say it cannot be more than Rs 30,000 crore for FY21.

But with a moratorium of two years on payment of deferred spectrum for FY21, which is around Rs 25,000 crore, this money will not be available.

Also with negative response on 5G, COAI expects the government to get Rs 25,000 crore upfront for fresh spectrum auction next year.