Supreme Court verdicts that shook industries like telecom, coal, and mining

The decade that is coming to a close saw the growing clout of the Supreme Court of India in economic affairs. Its intervention has shaken industries like telecom, coal, and mining. It has also turned its eye on corporate venality, convicted tycoons, and even sent some of them to prison.

This year’s record itself is formidable. The telecom sector is still smarting from the impact of the court order to pay Rs 92,000 crore as adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the government. The industry was suffering financial stress since the court cancelled 122 2G spectrum licences at one ...