JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News

Budget 2022: Modi govt's final Rs 51,000-crore goodbye to Air India
Business Standard

Budget 2022: RBI to issue digital rupee using blockchain in FY23, says FM

The government has also decided to levy 30% tax, the highest tax band in India, on income arising out of digital assets, says FM Sitharaman

Topics
Budget 2022

ANI 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

To boost the Indian economy, the Reserved Bank of India (RBI) will be issuing a digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies in the Financial Year 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament on Tuesday.

"Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy," she said.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

The government has also decided to levy 30% tax, the highest tax band in the country, on income arising out of digital assets, Sitharaman said.

However, losses from sale of digital assets cannot be offset against other income, she added. Industry estimates suggest there are 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around Rs 40,000 crore ($5.37 billion). No official data is available on the size of the Indian crypto market.

Modi government has been mulling tough regulations around digital currencies in India for several months.

RBI has voiced "serious concerns" around private cryptocurrencies on the grounds that these may cause financial instability.
Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 01 2022. 12:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU