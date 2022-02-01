Budget 2022: RBI to issue digital rupee using blockchain in FY23, says FM

-
ALSO READ
What is blockchain technology and how is India planning to use it?
Auto loan firms hope for better after suffering in rural India's Covid pain
Auto industry defers Expo for the first time ever on Covid-19 scare
Budget 2022 LIVE: No change in income tax slab; crypto tax introduced
Rupee at 74.98 against USD, bond mkt shrugs off Moody's outlook upgrade
-
To boost the Indian economy, the Reserved Bank of India (RBI) will be issuing a digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies in the Financial Year 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament on Tuesday.
"Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU