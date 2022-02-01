Four pilot projects for coal gasification to be set up: Sitharaman

Finance Minister on Tuesday announced setting up four pilot projects for gasification.

Gasification of is a process in which is partially oxidated by air, oxygen, steam or carbon dioxide under controlled conditions to produce a fuel gas.

While presenting the 2022-23 Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that "four pilot projects for coal gasification and conversion of coal into chemicals required for the industry will be set up for technical and financial viability", the FM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)