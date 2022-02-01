Budget failed to meet expectations of farmers, women & public: Siddaramaiah

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Budget 2022 'extremely negative' for Delhi, betrays farmers: Sisodia
Budget 2022: Govt plans paradigm change in urban planning; to set up panel
Budget 2022: 'Focus on multi-modal connectivity to boost logistics sector'
Budget 2022: Govt pegs STT collection at Rs 20,000 cr for FY23
-
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the Union budget failed to meet the expectations of farmers, women and people at large.
"I did not have much expectations from this budget but the country's farmers, women, and the general public were expecting more. Their expectation has gone in vain," Siddaramaiah, who is Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, said reacting to the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Congress leader said he had expected announcements of some special programmes to promote health, education and agriculture in particular which "did not happen".
According to Siddaramaiah, a budget should be something that addresses problems such as hunger, poverty, unemployment but there were no signs of any steps taken in this direction.
Accusing the government at the Centre of being pro-corporate, he said the reduction in taxes on corporate bodies will result in more taxes on ordinary citizens.
Siddaramaiah pointed out that the budget estimates that GDP growth will slow down over the next year from 9.2 per cent to eight per cent.
The subsidy money for farmers' fertilisers was 1.40 lakh crore this year which has been reduced to 1.05 lakh crore in the next fiscal, Siddaramaiah said. He predicted that this will increase the cost of fertiliser.
Speaking about Bengaluru, he said there was no allocation for the much-awaited suburban railway project in the city.
Siddaramaiah also charged the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka with failing to bring grants to the State.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU