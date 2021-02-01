Budget: Govt proposes to launch unified securities market code, says FM

The government on Monday proposed to launch a unified code.

The code will include the Act, Depositories Act and Government Securities Act, Finance Minister said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament.

In addition, the capital markets watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be notified as regulator for a gold exchange, she added.

Towards investor protection, the Finance Minister proposed to introduce an investor charter as a right for investors in all financial products.

