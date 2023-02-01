JUST IN
On the agenda: Budget focuses on quality and reach of healthcare in India
Budget 2023: Corp Affairs min gets Rs 756 cr, higher than current fiscal
Business Standard

Budget: 'Delhi got Rs 325 cr despite paying over Rs 1.75 trn tax', says CM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday

Topics
Budget 2023 | Arvind Kejriwal | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax last year, the city was allocated only Rs 325 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24.

Accusing the Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment to the national capital, he said the budget has offered no respite from the twin problems of inflation and unemployment.

"Step-motherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax last year. Out of that only Rs 325 crore was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

"There is no relief from inflation in this budget. On the contrary, this budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to remove unemployment. Unfortunate to reduce education budget from 2.64 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Reducing health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent is harmful," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:49 IST

