Budget: Govt to infuse Rs 44,720 cr into BSNL in FY23; Rs 3,300 cr for VRS

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022 LIVE: Haven't increased income tax during pandemic, says FM
Budget 2022: Govt plans paradigm change in urban planning; to set up panel
FM's Budget speech shortest since 2019, lasts for 1 hours 31 minutes
What should you expect from the Budget session?
Budget 2022: Battery swapping policy big booster for EVs, says industry
-
The government will infuse Rs 44,720 crore into loss-making state-owned telecom firm BSNL in the next financial year, according to Budget documents.
"The provision is made for capital infusion for 4G spectrum, technology up-gradation and restructuring in BSNL," the explanatory note in the document said.
Besides the capital infusion, the government will provide additional financial support of Rs 7,443.57 crore to the telecom firm for a voluntary retirement scheme and Rs 3,550 crore as grant-in-aid for payment of GST.
The financial support for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) includes the implementation of the scheme at both BSNL and MTNL. The support for goods and services tax (GST) will be provided to BSNL for the payment of GST on the allocation of 4G spectrum, according to the documents.
The additional financial support for the public sector firms is in addition to the Rs 69,000-crore relief package the government provided them in October 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU