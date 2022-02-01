Visionary Budget, outlines govt's focus on making India self-reliant: BJP

-
-
Hailing the Union Budget as 'visionary', top BJP leaders on Tuesday said it outlines the Narendra Modi government's focus on a self-reliant India and is growth-oriented, with focus on harnessing the energies of New India.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.
In a series of tweets, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh termed the budget "growth-oriented" and said, "The budget outlines the government's focus on Atmanirbharta (self-reliant India) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for development and pro-people reforms."
Emphasising on the increase in capital expenditure, Singh said this year's budget has increased the total outlay for effective capital expenditure by a massive 35.4 per cent to more than Rs 10.6 lakh crores with the "bulk of the money going into the development of social and physical infrastructure in the country".
Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Amit Shah said this "visionary" budget will help in making India the world's leading economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the budget will change the scale of India's economy.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the budget for giving impetus to infrastructure development, and said, "It is a budget to promote modern infrastructure in the country, which will lay the foundation for a new India and improve the lives of 130 crore Indians.
