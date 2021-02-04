Budget's transparency on numbers to enthuse rating agencies: SBI economists

-
ALSO READ
Economic survey 2020-21: Forget rating agencies, spend without fear
Budget does not address inequities, bold for its fiscal stance: Economists
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
-
Lauding the Budget for "redefining fiscal rules", economists at SBI said the greater transparency in numbers will enthuse the market and also rating agencies.
In her Budget Speech earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit for 2020-21 will come at 9.5 per cent and proposed the same to be narrowed down to 6.8 per cent in 2021-22. The wider numbers led to concern over fiscal activism and doubts over the impact on the sovereign rating.
A foreign brokerage said one of the global agencies can downgrade India's sovereign rating to junk as a result of the Budget, while in some quarters, Sitharaman received praise for being transparent.
"The greater transparency in numbers, a long standing demand will enthuse the market and even rating agencies," the economists said.
The budget redefines fiscal rules because it adds off-balance sheet items to the headline deficit, a note said adding that consolidation of finances is a pragmatic move.
Of the Rs 3.1 lakh crore increase in food subsidy bill, a maximum amount of Rs 1.6 lakh crore seems to have shifted from off-balance sheet entry to fiscal estimate, it said.
Net repayments of Rs 1.36 lakh crore of Food Corporation of India balance sheet, it added.
Of the additional expenditure increase of Rs 4.1 lakh crore, including Rs 3.8 lakh crore of revenue expenditure and Rs 0.3 lakh crore of capital expenditure, the actual incremental spending by the government after removing the off balance sheet amount shifted to food subsidy bill is still Rs 2.52 lakh crore, it said.
Adjusting for Rs 48,000 crore fertiliser subsidy arrears of 2019-20, the incremental spending is thus Rs 2.04 lakh crore, it said. This is the direct fiscal stimulus at 1 per cent of GDP in 2020-21, it said.
The government was using off-budget borrowing on a "massive scale" through public sector agencies, it said. However, there has been a progressive decline in extra budgetary resources (EBR) for PSUs to Rs 3.47 lakh crore in 2021-22 from the revised Rs 3.88 lakh crore in 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU