Budget to boost 'Make In Maharashtra': Devendra Fadnavis

does justice to all sections. It will boost investments in and expedite implementation of initiatives like Make In and ease of doing business in the state.

The government's attempt to provide social security through new pension scheme should be hailed. Besides, the will get a much needed impetus with the allocation of Rs 70,000 crore and it will also help increase jobs especially in the rural areas..

Read our full coverage on Union Budget



Tax free bonds will help mobilisation of funds which can be used for the development of roads, railways and irrigation projects and thereby create more jobs.

Government has focused on promotion of investments in the country which will ultimately result in increase in the economic growth. This apart, the proposals will also increase savings due to tax breaks.

The reiterates government's resolve and sincerity to curb corruption and