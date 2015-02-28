Budget will promote India as investment destination: N Chandrasekaran

"The Finance Minister has delivered a bold, far sighted that will help raise the country's profile as an investment destination. It aims to make structural changes that will help drive higher corporate investment on a sustainable basis," said (TCS) MD and CEO,These include the commitment to simplification and rationalisation of the taxation structure and setting a clear roadmap of reform for the next four years. However, the short term impact arising out of increase in surcharge and service tax are matter of concern, he added..

"The move to encourage use of financial products and services among a larger proportion of the population as well as the efforts towards monetization of gold are great building block to build a vibrant and deep financial services sector. The government's moves to encourage fund managers to relocate to India will also drive greater integration of the India into the global financial services "

