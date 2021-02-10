Congress MP presses for increasing Budget discussion time from 10 to 12 hrs

-
As the Rajya Sabha proceedings began on Wednesday, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Jairam Ramesh said that the time to discuss the Union Budget should be increased from 10 to 12 hours.
"There is a lot of interest among the members in discussing the Budget. My suggestion is that increase the time to debate the Budget from 10 hours to 12 hours," said Ramesh.
The chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said that "he will see into it".
The House also gave obituary reference and observed silence in respect of Mahendra Bahadur Singh who represented Madhya Pradesh.
Rajya Sabha proceedings began for the day chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu. The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13.
The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8.
Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
