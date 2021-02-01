CPI criticises Union Budget, says it is pro-corporate, nothing for poor

The Communist Party of India



(CPI) on Monday criticised the union budget, claiming it was pro-corporate and big businesses and has nothing for the poor.

The budget opened up agriculture, insurance sector and 'everything' for foreign direct investment (FDI), party General Secretary D Raja said, adding a fitting reply would be given for the "anti-people" budget.

"This budget is the continuation of the aggressive, pro- corporate economic policies the Modi government has been pursuing. It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. It is pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budget has nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses," he told reporters here.

The country ranked 116 in the World Banks human capital index and was also home to "largest number of hungry people" in the world while one in six children was malnourished, Raja claimed, quoting from some international survey.

"What is the response (to these) from this budget? I want to ask the Modi government... What is the meaning of 'Atma Nirbhar?" he asked.

The leader, now in the city to attend the party's National Council meeting, said the budget opened up agriculture, insurance sector and everything for FDI. "That's why the budget is pro-corporate and anti-poor."



Raja also said the budget has let down the youth when the country was facing 'unprecedented' levels of 'unemployment'.

"We are charging the Modi government with promoting a communal, pro-corporate, fascist regime which we need to fight. This budget has made it clear. ... even under such a difficult pandemic situation, the government hasnt cared for the poor people and we will give our fitting reply by mobilising against this anti-people budget, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)