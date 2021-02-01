Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry allocated Rs 11,689 crore

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Budget 2021: Govt to facilitate a fintech hub at Gift city, says FM
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Social security benefit to be extended to platform, gig workers, says FM
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
-
The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, which caters to the welfare of the backward classes and those with disabilities, was allocated Rs 11,689.39 crore, a 28.35 per cent increase over the previous financial year's revised amount.
An amount of Rs 10,517.62 crore has been allocated for the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment for financial year 2021-22, a rise ofc28 per cent from the revised budget of Rs 8207.56 crore in 2020-21.
The allocation for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities saw an increase of 30.19 per cent to Rs 1,171.77 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 900 crore in 2020-21.
The Budget for 2021-22 saw an allocation of Rs 250 crore for the three national commissions - the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Backward Classes and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, as against the allocation of Rs 70 crore for 2020-21.
Central scholarships -- National Fellowship for SCs, National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes and Economically Backward Classes, National Overseas Scholarship for SCs and OBCs were not allocated any amount.
The autonomous bodies - National University of Rehabilitation Science Disability Studies, Rehabilitation Council of India and Indian Sign Language, Research and Training Centre, Centre for Disability Sports, National Institute for inclusive and Universal Design, National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation, Support to National institutes have been allocated Rs 377 crore.
Social services sector were allocated Rs 1,017 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs 784 crore in 2020-21.
The National Program for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities was allocated Rs 709 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 33.84 per cent. In the 2020-21, an allocation of Rs 436.89 crore was made as per the revised amount.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU