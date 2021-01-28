JUST IN
Gita Gopinath cautions against tightening of policy support amid pandemic
'Dream Budget' to 'Millennium Budget': Here're India-specific snippets

Budget 1997-98 reduced corporate tax rates; and encouraged higher investment from FIIs

P Chidambaram
Presented by P Chidambaram, Budget 1997-98 cut down personal income tax rates from 40% to 30%

Everyman’s Budget dream

It came to be called the “Dream Budget”. Presented by P Chidambaram, Budget 1997-98 cut down personal income tax rates from 40% to 30%; reduced corporate tax rates; and encouraged higher investment from FIIs.

Eye on the future

It came to be called the “Millennium Budget”. Presented by Yashwant Sinha, Budget 2000-01 fuelled the growth of the IT sector. Among other things, it reduced customs duty on components vital to the IT industry.

First Published: Thu, January 28 2021. 23:04 IST

