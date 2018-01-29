You are here: Home » Budget » Economic Survey » Top Stories

Economic Survey 2018: Climate change may lower farm incomes by 20-25%

Economic Survey data suggests Modi govt has undone Indian economy: Congress
Business Standard

Economic Survey 2018: Make in India 2.0 to focus on these ten key sectors

The government has identified that these 10 sectors have the potential to become global champions and drive double-digit growth in manufacturing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Eco Survey 2018: Real estate, construction to create 15-mn jobs by 2022

Make in India 2.0 will accord renewed focus on ten champion sectors, including capital goods, auto, defence, pharma and renewable energy to push growth in manufacturing and generate job opportunities, the Economic Survey said on Monday.

The government has identified these sectors which have the potential to become global champions and drive double-digit growth in manufacturing, the survey said.

The other sectors are biotechnology, chemicals, electronic system design and manufacturing, leather, textiles, food processing, gems & jewellery, construction, shipping, and railways.

"The sectors have been identified for renewed focus under the Make in India version 2.0," it added.

The 'Make in India' programme was launched on September 25, 2014, with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing, research, and innovation and integral part of the global supply chain.
First Published: Mon, January 29 2018. 20:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements