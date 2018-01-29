Economic Survey 2018: Make in India 2.0 to focus on these ten key sectors

-
Make in India 2.0 will accord renewed focus on ten champion sectors, including capital goods, auto, defence, pharma and renewable energy to push growth in manufacturing and generate job opportunities, the Economic Survey said on Monday.
The government has identified these sectors which have the potential to become global champions and drive double-digit growth in manufacturing, the survey said.
The other sectors are biotechnology, chemicals, electronic system design and manufacturing, leather, textiles, food processing, gems & jewellery, construction, shipping, and railways.
"The sectors have been identified for renewed focus under the Make in India version 2.0," it added.
The 'Make in India' programme was launched on September 25, 2014, with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing, research, and innovation and integral part of the global supply chain.
