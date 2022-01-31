Economic Survey: Banks took Covid shock well but some impact is yet to come

-
ALSO READ
Economic Survey 2022 Highlights: FY22 growth pegged at 9.2%, FY23 at 8-8.5%
Amid rise in Mudra loan NPAs, finmin to meet PSB CEOs to take stock
Our action against defaulters helping banks cut NPAs: FM Sitharaman
Markets eye Economic Survey, Budget 2022 this week
Aiming to recover Rs 5,000 cr, bring net NPAs under 4.5% by March: PNB MD
-
The Indian banking system has weathered the economic shock of the pandemic well so far but there is some lagged impact in the pipeline, said the Economic Survey of 2021-22.
According to the survey, the banking system is well capitalised and the overhang of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) seem to have structurally declined even allowing for some lagged impact of the pandemic.
The gross NPAs ratio of the banking system has declined from 11.2 per cent in 2017-18 to 7.5 per cent at the end-September 2020 to 6.9 per cent at end-September 2021. Similarly, the net NPAs ratio has declined from its highs of 6 per cent in 2017-18 to 2.2 at end- September 2021.
But, over the last year (September 2020 – September 2021), the stressed advances ratio of scheduled commercial banks increased from 7.9 per cent at end-September 2020 to 8.5 per cent at end-September 2021. And, the restructured Standard Advances (RSA) ratio of the banks increased from 0.4 per cent to 1.5 per cent during the same period.
“Various Covid-19 related dispensations/moratoriums provided with respect to asset quality contributed towards increase in restructured assets and as a result, stressed advances ratio for the banking system increased at end-September 2021”, the economic survey said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given a six-month moratorium on repayments of loans from March 2020 to August 2020. It had also come out with two restructuring schemes wherein distressed borrowers were allowed to restructure their loans to avoid economic complications.
While the gross NPA ratio of the public sector banks decreased from 9.4 per cent at end-September 2020 to 8.6 per cent at end-September 2021. But the RSA ratio of such banks increased marginally from 10.0 per cent to 10.1 per cent during the same period on account of rise in restructured advances.
The economic survey also said that the capital adequacy ratio of the banks has continued to improve since 2015-16, with capital to risk weighted asset ratio (CRAR) of the banks increasing from 15.84 per cent at end-September 2020 to 16.54 per cent at end-September 2021 on account of its improvement for both public and private sector banks.
While the improvement in CRAR levels of public sector banks was due to capital infusion by the government alongside fund raising from the markets, the private sector banks have tapped capital from market sources. Based on the capital position as on September 30, 2021, all public sector and private sector banks maintained the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) well over 2.5 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU