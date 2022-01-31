Economic Survey showcases development using satellite, geo-spatial images

-
The Economic Survey has used a mix of satellite imagery, geospatial data and cartographic techniques to showcase the country's development and urbanisation over the years.
A new chapter, 'Tracking Development through Satellite Images and Cartography', demonstrates the use of satellite and geo-spatial images to gauge various economic phenomenon such as urbanisation, infrastructure, environmental impact and farming practices, among others.
Using satellite images, India's night-time luminosity has been compared between 2012 and 2021.
"Night-time luminosity provides an interesting representation of the expansion of electricity supply, the geographical distribution of population and economic activity, urban expansion as well as growth of ribbon developments between urban hubs," the Survey noted.
Similarly, geospatial and cartographic techniques have been used to show the extent of physical as well as financial infrastructure development in India.
"This includes expansion of national highways, airports, commercial bank branches, metros, etc," it said.
