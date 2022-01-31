Economic Survey: Road network increased substantially in current FY

-
ALSO READ
Markets eye Economic Survey, Budget 2022 this week
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
Budget 2022 LIVE: Govt to take balanced view on cryptocurrency, says Sanyal
Economic Survey 2022 Highlights: Geopolitical risks bubbling up, says PEA
What should you expect from the Budget session?
-
The road network in the country has increased substantially in the current fiscal compared to previous years, the Economic Survey 2021-22 said.
It said that there has been a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14 with 13,327 km of roads constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20, indicating an increase of 30.2 per cent over the previous year. In 2021-22 (till September), 3,824 kms of road network were constructed.
The extent of road construction per day increased substantially in 2020-21 to 36.5 km per day from 28 km per day in 2019-20, a rise by 30.4 percent as compared to the previous year.
The Survey said that the road transport is one of the most cost-effective and convenient mods of transportation in India, both for freight and passengers as it has a high penetration level with door-to-door delivery.
The importance of road infrastructure is widely recognised as a potent means of socio-economic integration and is vital for the economic development of the country, it said.
The road network of the country consists of National Highways, State Highways, district roads, rural roads, urban roads, and project Roads of over 63.71 lakh km of roads (Provisional) as on March 31 2019, which is the second-largest in the world, after the US with 66.45 lakh km of roads.
"The significant upturn in road construction in 2020-21 is due to the increase in public expenditure by 29.5 per cent as compared to the previous year - a reflection of the impetus given by the Government of India to a critical sector that generates employment and supports infrastructure during a pandemic year," the Survey said.
Apart from the National Highways, the government has taken measures to address village level road network through the Gram Sadak Yojana, it said.
--IANS
miz/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU