Budget proposes 11% hike in farm credit to Rs 15 trillion for FY21
FM Sitharaman's Budget 2020: Here's a list of winners and losers

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2020-21, vowing to boost income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth that has slumped

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

Winners




Transport Infrastructure- Rs 1.7 trillion proposed

Rural India- Farm and rural sectors allocated Rs 2.83 trn and agriculture credit target for next year is set at Rs 15 trn

Water- Piped water across Indian households by 2024 with Rs 3.6 trn in funding

Telcos- Rs 60 billion for Bharat Net project in next fiscal year

IT Firms- Private sector to be allowed to build data center parks

Gas Pipeline- National gas grid expansion to 27,000 kilometers from 16,200 kilometers

Losers





Insurance- Plans to sell a part stake in LIC triggered declines in shares of private insurers

State-Run Banks- No announcement about infusing new capital into state-run banks for 2020-21

Real Estate- No new measures announced

First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 17:22 IST

