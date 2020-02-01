FM Sitharaman's Budget 2020: Here's a list of winners and losers

Winners
Transport Infrastructure- Rs 1.7 trillion proposed
Rural India- Farm and rural sectors allocated Rs 2.83 trn and agriculture credit target for next year is set at Rs 15 trn
Water- Piped water across Indian households by 2024 with Rs 3.6 trn in funding
Telcos- Rs 60 billion for Bharat Net project in next fiscal year
IT Firms- Private sector to be allowed to build data center parks
Gas Pipeline- National gas grid expansion to 27,000 kilometers from 16,200 kilometers
Losers
Insurance- Plans to sell a part stake in LIC triggered declines in shares of private insurers
State-Run Banks- No announcement about infusing new capital into state-run banks for 2020-21
Real Estate- No new measures announced
