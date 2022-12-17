2022 in review: Russia war to COP27, top events that shaped the world

In September, 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini died after being detained for allegedly violating Iran's laws requiring women to wear a headscarf. Authorities said she died of illness, but her family claimed she fell into a coma after being mistreated by the police. Sources said the police beat Amini with a baton and banged her head against a vehicle. At her funeral on September 17 in Saqez, women protested by ripping off their hijabs. Protests sparked by her demise have since roped in ethnic minorities and even school children. Thousands of women since then have been showing solidarity by cutting their hair and burning their hijabs in public.



Now, the unrest has spread beyond a women's right to a movement that is calling for an end to theocratic rule. The protests are now the most broadly supported movement in in over four decades.