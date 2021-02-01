Govt depts to add over 140,000 jobs by March 2021: Union Budget

-
Over 1.4 lakh jobs are estimated to be created between March 2019 and March 2021 in various central government departments, according to the Union Budget presented on Monday.
The strength of government establishments was 32,71,113 as on March 1, 2019, which is estimated to increase to 34,14,226 by the first day of next month an increase of 1,43,113, it said.
The budget documents have given a break-up of the jobs estimated to be created in central government departments between 2019 and March 2021.
As many as 2,207 jobs are estimated to be created between March 2019 and March 2021 in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare. Its actual strength of 3,619 as on March 1, 2019, has been estimated to be increased to 5,826 by March 1, this year.
Similarly, 1,058 jobs are estimated to be created in the Ministry of Civil Aviation by the beginning of next month. Its actual strength of 1,254 on March 1, 2019, would increase to 2,312 by March 1, 2021, it said.
As many as 12,537 new civil jobs are likely to be created in the Defence Ministry. Its strength was 80,463 in March 2019 and is estimated to increase to 93,000 by March 1, 2021.
The Culture Ministry is estimated to add 3,638 jobs, 2,859 by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, 2,263 by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, 2,204 by the Ministry of External Affairs, 2,139 by the Department of Commerce and 1,452 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, between this two-year period, according to the Budget 2021-22.
A total of 4,072 jobs are estimated to be created in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, as its actual strength of 20,907 on March 1, 2019, will be 24,979 by March 1, this year, it said.
As many as 2,419 jobs are estimated to be created by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, 1,848 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, 1,456 by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, 995 by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and 651 jobs in the Department of Fisheries between March 2019 and March 1, 2021, the documents said.
A total of 5,305 jobs are likely to be created in the Ministry of Mines, as its actual strength of 7,980 as on March 1, 2019 is estimated to be 13,285 by March 1, 2021, it said.
As many as 2,684 jobs are likely to be created in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions between 2019 and 2021, according to the Budget documents.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Union Budget, saying it has the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self reliance) and addresses all sections of society, while keeping farmers and villages at its heart.
The budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and the infrastructure sector, the prime minister said in his televised remarks on the Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.
