Govt provides Rs 15,700 crore for MSME sector in Union Budget 2021

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 at 11 am today
Locals in Kanpur perform 'hawan' ceremony ahead of Union Budget 2021
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Budget 2021 unveils scheme for setting up mega textile parks in India
-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a provision of Rs 15,700 crore for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the Union Budget 2021-22.
"We have taken a number of steps to support the MSME sector in this budget. I have provided Rs 15,700 crore more than double the previous year," said Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament.
"Financial Inclusion: To further facilitate credit flow under the scheme of Stand Up India for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and also women, I propose to reduce the margin money requirement from 25 per cent 15 per cent only and to also include loans for activities in allied activities in agriculture," the Finance Minister added.
The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R & D, minimum government and maximum governance.
While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy this time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic Budget-2021 provides every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace and grow sustainably.
"The preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with COVID-19 to 2020 is Sui generis," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU