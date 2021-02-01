Locals in Kanpur perform 'hawan' ceremony ahead of Union Budget 2021

-
Ahead of the Union Budget 2021, a 'hawan' was conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday marking the massive expectations from it.
Prayers were performed by the people with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath.
Locals appealed to PM Modi to give relief to the general public from inflation and expected the budget to be in the public interest while conducting the 'hawan'.
Meanwhile, the Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am. The duration of the budget speech usually ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.
This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.
Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.
