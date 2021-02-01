JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News

Budget 2021 alters levies on auto fuels: agri cess in, excise pruned
Business Standard

India slashes basic import duty on crude palm oil to 15% from 27.5%

India cut the basic import duty on crude palm oil (CPO) to 15% from 27.5% earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday

Topics
import duty on crude palm oil | Budget 2021 | Indian Economy

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Crude palm oil
Representative image

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India slashed the basic import duty on crude palm oil (CPO) to 15% from 27.5% earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

The basic custom duty on soybean oil and sunflower oil also cut 15% from 35% earlier Sitharaman said in her annual budget presented for 2021/22 financial year.

The government has proposed 17.5% cess on CPO and 20% cess on crude soybean and sunflower oil, she said.

India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 01 2021. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU