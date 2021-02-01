India slashes basic import duty on crude palm oil to 15% from 27.5%

-
ALSO READ
Banks going to be catalysts for economic revival, says FM Sitharaman
Govt's latest demand stimulus not enough, impact to be limited: Experts
Govt announces cash-for-LTC, festival advance to boost consumer demand
Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meeting with state finance ministers
Gold, Silver to get cheaper as FM announces customs duty cut in Budget
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India slashed the basic import duty on crude palm oil (CPO) to 15% from 27.5% earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
The basic custom duty on soybean oil and sunflower oil also cut 15% from 35% earlier Sitharaman said in her annual budget presented for 2021/22 financial year.
The government has proposed 17.5% cess on CPO and 20% cess on crude soybean and sunflower oil, she said.
India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU