Govt to set up 'social stock exchange' to raise capital: FM in Budget 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the setting up of a social stock exchange under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for listing of organisations which work for social welfare.

Presenting her maiden Union Budget, the Minister said that the exchange would help social and voluntary organisations which work for social causes to raise capital as equity, debt or a unit of mutual fund.

