JUST IN
Political parties seek early end to first half of Budget session: Joshi
Achievements in renewables strengthened resolve for Net Zero by 2070: Prez
Govt has taken unprecedented decisions for tribals' pride: Prez Murmu
What does Economic Survey 2022-23 tell us about growth in the coming year?
Economic Survey 2022-23: What does it say about inflation and employment
FDI inflows expected to rebound in India on account of high growth: Survey
Social sector sees significant increase in govt spending: Economic Survey
Eco Survey projects FY24 GDP growth at 6-6.8%, sees investments picking up
Credit growth likely to be brisk in FY24 if inflation moderates: Survey
Over 500 mn provided free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana: President
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Indian factories growing larger, getting clustered: Economic Survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Highway construction up from 6,061 km in FY16 to 10,457 km in FY22: Survey

In FY23 (until October 2022), a total of 4,060 km of NHs and roads were constructed, which was around 91 per cent of the achievement in the corresponding period of the previous financial year

Topics
Economic Survey | Highway construction | National Highways

IANS  |  New Delhi 

construction
Total budgetary support for investment in the sector has been increasing rapidly in the last four years and stood at around Rs 1.4 lakh crore during FY23 (as of October 31, 2022)

There has been an increase in the construction of National Highways (NHs) and roads over time, with 10,457 km of roads constructed in FY22 as compared to 6,061 km in FY16.

In FY23 (until October 2022), a total of 4,060 km of NHs and roads were constructed, which was around 91 per cent of the achievement in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, said the Economic Survey on Tuesday.

Total budgetary support for investment in the sector has been increasing rapidly in the last four years and stood at around Rs 1.4 lakh crore during FY23 (as of October 31, 2022).

The Survey said that road infrastructure in the form of a network of national highways, state highways, district roads, rural roads, and urban roads acts as a major mode of transportation and connectivity for the country's diverse population of consumers and businesses. Roads supplement the other modes of transport through last-mile connectivity to the far-flung regions of the country.

The Economic Survey also pointed out that in line with the vision of monetisation of public sector assets, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched its InvIT in FY22 not only to facilitate monetisation of roads but also to attract foreign and domestic institutional investors to invest in the roads sector. So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than Rs 10,200 crore from high quality foreign and Indian institutional investors (up to December 2022).

--IANS

kvm/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Economic Survey

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 16:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU