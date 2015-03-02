Jaitley slashes education, health spending

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power promising to increase spending on and education, Finance Minister has actually reduced the proposed spending on both these crucial sectors for the financial year 2015-16.

Presenting the first full of the government, Jaitley reduced spending on by 16% and by 15%.

Allocation of plan funds for states was increased in the last but the total plan allocation has come down by 19% for this year.

This implies lesser funds for development in the hands of states despite higher devolution of funds.

IndiaSpend had earlier raised concerns about low spending on and





Actual 2013-14 2014-15 Revised 2014-15 Revised 2015-16 Plan Non-Plan Total Plan Non=Plan Total Plan Non-Plan Total Plan Non-Plan Total Department of School and Literacy 43684.41 3171.93 46856.34 51828 3287.1 55115.1 43517.9 3287.1 46805 39038.5 3181 42219.5 Department of Higher Education 14182.83 10282.34 24465.17 16900 10756 27656 13000 10700 23700 15855.26 11000 26855.26 57867.24 13454.27 71321.51 68728 14043.1 82771.1 56517.9 13987.1 70505 54893.76 14181 69074.76

Source: Budget 2015, Figures in Rs crore

Education spending in India has been lower than the world average. Globally, 4.9% of GDP was spent on education in 2010 while India spent only 3.3% of GDP, according to World Bank data.

Compared to BRICS nations, India’s literacy rate is only 74% while that of these economies is equivalent to that of the developed world.

While the government is stressing on skill development, the spending on school education and literacy has been reduced by Rs 12,895.6 crore.

The Finance Minister has promised a school within a 5 km radius of every child but the fall in allocation, it may be a difficult target to achieve.

A similar reduction has been made for the Ministry of Health and family welfare, which has seen its outlay reduced by Rs 5,897.5 crore.



Actual 2013-14 Budget 2014-15 Revised 2014-15 Budget 2015-16 Plan Non-Plan Total Plan Non- Plan Total Plan Non- Plan Total Plan Non- Plan Total Department of Health and Family Welfare 22476.59 4668.7 27145.29 30645 4518 35163 24400 4642 29042 24549 5104 29653 Department of Health Research 569.62 304.46 874.08 726 291.67 1017.67 610 322 932 713.17 305 1018.17 Department of AIDS Control 1473.15 1473.15 1785 1785 1300 1300 1397 1397 Total 24519.36 4973.16 29492.52 33156 4809.67 37965.67 26310 4964 31274 26659.17 5409 32068.17

Source: Budget 2015, Figures in Rs crore



While the election promise was to increase healthcare funding to 3% of the GDP, allocation has been reduced in 2015-16 and spending on public health will be reduced by 8% while funds for National Health Mission is reduced by 20%. Also, overall spending cuts have resulted from slashing of funding in planned funding.

The Asian Tiger economies did not compromise on education and health to build strong human capital. These economies had followed mixed policies of free markets but strict government control on the development of the social sector.

While India is on a stable growth trajectory, we still lag behind in human capital and overall human development where India ranks 136 among 186 countries.

