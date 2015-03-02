StatsGuru: Decoding the big changes in this Budget

The numbers underlying the Budget reveal some of the big changes this year. Table 1 shows there are only minor differences in where the government's money comes from - borrowings, and still make up the majority of the takings.

The is, however, sent in slightly different directions this year, according to Table 2. States' share of taxes and duties is higher - 23 paise on the versus 18 in the last Budget. But the total states' transfers projected for next year are still only 37 paise of the rupee, as opposed to 36 paise in 2014-15.

Table 3 explores the differences in the transfers to states further - untied transfers are now 63 per cent of total transfers, up from under half.





The finance minister has kept to his target this year, as Table 4 shows, but has allowed some slippage next year, to 3.9 per cent of The primary deficit has been reduced by 30 basis points of this year - but is budgeted to fall further by only 10 basis points in 2015-16.





This is in spite of optimistic estimates of revenue growth and expenditure control, as shown in Table 5. Part of the problem is that interest payments, as shown in Table 6, are increasing sharply.

Finally, Table 7 shows how the Centre is spending its Plan money. The big increase in allocation to transport, of Rs 87,000 crore, stands out.