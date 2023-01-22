JUST IN
Business Standard

Realistic approach: Budget 2023 likely to steer clear of populist measures

Top policymakers comfortable with 6-6.5% growth in FY24

Budget 2023 | Union budgets | indian government

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

The Centreâ€™s stance shall reflect the tough current global macroeconomic situation, according to the sources.

Ahead of the 2023-24 Union Budget, the thinking at the top level of the central government is clear: Gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6-6.5 per cent is a comfortable enough target for FY24 and the focus should be on fiscal consolidation to ensure that the sovereign cost of borrowing does not become prohibitively expensive in a high-interest rate environment, according to people in the know.

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 23:07 IST

