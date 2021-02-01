Social security benefit to be extended to platform, gig workers, says FM

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 at 11 am today
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Locals in Kanpur perform 'hawan' ceremony ahead of Union Budget 2021
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
Budget 2021 unveils scheme for setting up mega textile parks in India
-
The government on Monday said social security benefits will be extended to platform and gig workers.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government also proposed setting up of a portal to collect information on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others.
A portal will be set up to collect info on gig & platform workers, building & construction workers, among others to provide them benefits like health, credit (easy financing), food and others, Sitharaman said in her budget speech in Lok Sabha.
She noted that for the first time Code on Social Security Code 2020 has made provision for universalisation of social security for the entire workforce including gig and platform workers.
The gig and platform workers are those who are engaged by various e-commerce businesses like UBER, OLA, SWIGGY and Zomato. These workers are not paid salaries and hence deprived of social security benefits like provident fund, group insurance and pension.
India has a total workforce of over 50 crore including 40 crore unorganised sector which include farm and rural workers.
The finance minister also noted the labour reforms done by the government where the majority of labour laws were concised into four broad codes on wages, industrial relation, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions.
Sitharaman further informed that the one nation, one ration card plan is under implementation in 32 states, 1 union territory.
A Central university will be set up in Leh, the finance minister said adding 100 new Sainik Schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs and 15,000 schools will be strengthened as per National Education Policy Union Budget for 2021-22.
The government also proposes to amend apprenticeship law to enhance opportunities for youth. Modalities are being worked out for a national research foundation for which Rs 50,000 crore has been earmarked over five years, she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU