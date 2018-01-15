Budget 2018: Trade unions urge govt to focus on employment generation

Trade Unions want the government to allocate more funds in the Union for employment generation and claimed that opening up the to foreign players would lead to further loss of jobs.

Though Arun Jaitley had said suggestions made by TU leaders during a pre- consultation meet last month would be considered, the leaders felt the government's economic exercise was only meant to benefit corporate house.

The leaders of two major central unions claimed thousands of people had lost their jobs because the government's decision had adversely affected small and medium industries, forcing them to either shut down or sack workers.

"We want the government to spend the maximum in job creation. We think after such a big loss of jobs in because of demonetisation, the government should bring back jobs lost and generate more jobs," All (AITUC) told PTI.

AITUC and the (CITU) also attacked the government's recent decision to open up the to foreign players.

"This will only uproot the existing jobs available in the sector," CITU told PTI.

The TU leaders said though the government always claimed foreign investment would lead to the creation of jobs, there was no guarantee it would. Foreign investors would like to keep labour costs to a minimum, they held.

"So we think the attempt of the government even before the is to further attack those sectors which generate jobs. The decision for 100 per cent FDI in retail will again affect the job market," Kaur said.

The decision would not only affect but also workers who produced material for trade, she said.

The TUs alleged that while the issue of job loss had been brought to the notice of the government several times, it had no solutions to offer.

Sen also criticised the government's approach towards employment generation.

"The government must consider its capacity to generate productive employment. But its approach is to create more entrepreneurs. The government forgets that the workers' numbers are much higher than those of entrepreneurs," Sen said.

They also claimed the government's skill development projects were not job oriented.

"You need trained people for jobs. We want the government to start vocational trainings in schools. That is where the government should invest," Kaur said.

The TU leaders attacked the government for doing away with wealth tax and said the government should bring the policy back so that the money generated could be utilised for the social sector and job creation.

They also suggested that the government reduce indirect taxes and collect unpaid taxes from corporate houses for use in the social sector.

Jaitley, who met a group of trade unions including CITU and AITUC for pre-Budget consultations on December 5, had said the was committed to safeguarding the interests of workers.

The will be presented on February 1.