IT sector seeks tax rationalisation
Along with other IT associations like Electronic Industries Association of India, Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology also met the ministry.
The software sector, under the aegis of Nasscom, on Monday sought a resolution of the issues related to service tax refunds and goods and services tax (GST) during the pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “We discussed issues related to Place of Effective Management, service tax, and tax refunds,” Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar said after the meeting. The software industry, along with other IT associations like Electronic Industries Association of India, Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology and Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India also met the ministry.
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 01:22 IST
