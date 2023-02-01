JUST IN
Sartorial to spending: Green dominates the House during Budget speech
Union Budget 2023: Centre allocates Rs 44,094 crore for higher education
Landmark budget of New India that's emerging as economic powerhouse: MoS IT
Adani stock rout spoils Budget party: Sensex up 158 pts, Nifty slips 46 pts
Budget 2023: Many PLI schemes are in the pipeline, says Piyush Goyal
Union Budget 2023: Govt allocates Rs 5.94 trillion to defence ministry
Union Budget 2023 seeks tighter TDS regime for online gaming firms
Health and employment: Budget's upskilling push for job-ready youth
Budget: Energy transition gets fund boost, green growth key economic driver
Gems and jewellery industry disappointed with Union Budget for 2023-24
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Union Budget 2023: Rs 19,518 crore allocated to metro projects across India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023: Govt allocates Rs 35,581 crore to Jammu and Kashmir

This allocation is substantially lower than the current fiscal's revised estimate of Rs 44,538.13 crore

Topics
Budget 2023 | Jammu and Kashmir | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
The central assistance given to the union territory is to meet the resource gap and a special fiscal support of Rs 9,486.13 crore

The Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday allocated Rs 35,581.44 crore to Jammu and Kashmir, the majority of it being central assistance for the union territory.

Other union territories -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Delhi -- too got their share.

According to the Budget papers, Rs 35,581.44 crore has been allocated to Jammu and Kashmir, of which Rs 33,923 crore is central assistance.

This allocation is substantially lower than the current fiscal's revised estimate of Rs 44,538.13 crore

The central assistance given to the union territory is to meet the resource gap and a special fiscal support of Rs 9,486.13 crore.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will have to spend the amount for mitigation of natural disasters, to meet the expenditure incurred on account of permanent restoration of infrastructure which was damaged due to the 2014 floods, rehabilitation, preservation and restoration of Dal-Nageen lake in Srinagar.

The funds will also be spent as equity contribution for 624 MW Kiru hydroelectric project, 800 MW Ratle hydroelectric project and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project, Jhelum Tavi flood recovery project and to meet the resource gap funding for infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Budget allocated Rs 5,987.14 crore to Andaman and Nicobar Islands as against Rs 5,508.05 crore allocated in 2022-23. Rs 5436.10 crore has been allocated to Chandigarh as against Rs 5,131.12 crore in the current fiscal.

The Budget allocated Rs 2,475.00 to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Rs 5,958 crore to Ladakh, Rs 1,394.75 crore to Lakshadweep, Rs 1,168.01 crore to Delhi and Rs 3,117.77 crore to Puducherry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 19:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU