Union Budget 2023: Free food grain scheme for the poor extended by a year

Continuing ration support to the urban and rural poor, Finance Minister has announced the extensiop of the central food grain scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), by a year, from February 1.

The latest extension, which will come at a cost of Rs 2 trillion, shows that the Centre expects elevated levels of food vulnerability and rural poverty to continue in 2023.

The is aimed at providing nearly 800 million people with five kg free wheat or rice per person per month, along with one kg free whole chana per family per month. This is over and above the regular monthly entitlements under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

"We ensured that no one goes to bed hungry with a to supply free food grain for 28 months," Sitharaman said. The government's total financial implication for the has been about Rs 3.91 trillion till now.

Under the welfare scheme, five kg of food grain per person per month is provided free to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Antodaya Anna Yojana & Priority Households, including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The latest extension to the scheme will be its seventh phase. Phases 1 and 2 had run for eight months, from April 2020 to November 2020. Phases 3-5 ran for 11 months from May 2021-March 2022 while phase 6 ran for six months from April 2022 to September 2022.