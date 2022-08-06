JUST IN
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms
Data story: India logs 19,406 new Covid cases, active tally at 134,793
Swine fever: Kerala won't wait for central allocation to compensate farmers
Live news updates: India records 19,400 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths
School drop-out rate decreasing across all levels: Govt informs Lok Sabha
LG Manoj Sinha flags off 'The Great India Run' from Srinagar's Lal Chowk
India to have 150,000 Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres by Dec
Monsoon session: Bill to strengthen antitrust watchdog tabled in Lok Sabha
US, Australia among six countries interested in Tejas, says govt
Indian Navy inks pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre on data sharing
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Data story: India logs 19,406 new Covid cases, active tally at 134,793
Business Standard

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and that his trip to New Delhi stands cancelled

Topics
Karnataka | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and that his trip to New Delhi stands cancelled.

He said he has isolated himself at home.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled," Bommai tweeted.

Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.

He was also expected to meet BJP's national leadership and hold discussions regarding recent developments in the state and preparations for 2023 assembly polls.

Bommai had attended a series of meetings and events throughout the day on Friday like- the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), inaugural of annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh's glass house, Annual General Meeting of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 11:03 IST

`