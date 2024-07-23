Budget 2024 announces enhanced skilling push to make youth job-ready

To bridge the gap between the skill-development ecosystem and employment opportunities for millions of youth in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a new centrally sponsored scheme as part of the Rs 2 trillion Prime Minister’s package that aims to facilitate skill development and employment.

She also announced that 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be upgraded in the hub and spoke arrangement with redesigning and reviewing existing courses.

“In this budget, we particularly focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class. This year, I have made a provision of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The centrally sponsored scheme with an outlay of Rs 60,000 crore aims to skill over 2 million youth over the next five years in collaboration with state governments and industry, with a focus on outcome and quality of skilling, with course content and design aligned to the needs of the industry. Of the Rs 60,000 crore, state governments will contribute Rs 20,000 crore and industry will contribute Rs 10,000 crore, which will include its corporate social responsibility funding.

Meanwhile, ITIs will be developed at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore over the next five years.

Apart from this, the Finance Minister also announced the revision of the model Skill Loan Scheme to facilitate loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh with a guarantee from a government-promoted fund. The measure is expected to help 25,000 students every year. She further announced financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions to students who have not been eligible for any benefit under government schemes and policies.

“E-vouchers for this purpose will be given directly to 1 lakh students every year for annual interest subvention of 3 per cent of the loan amount,” she remarked.

Also, to strengthen the link between industry and academia, the Finance Minister announced a comprehensive internship scheme at a total cost of Rs 63,000 crore for providing internship opportunities in 500 top companies to 10 million youth in the next five years.

“They will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments, varied professions and employment opportunities. An internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided. Companies will be expected to bear the training cost and 10 per cent of the internship cost from their CSR funds,” she added.

In his post-budget remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that whether it is assistance for skill development and higher education or the internship scheme for 10 million youngsters, this will enable young people from villages and impoverished backgrounds to work in top companies, opening new doors of possibility for them.

Sumit Kumar, chief strategy officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, says that the upgraded skilling program, like revised model skill loans and financial support for higher education through e-vouchers, will enhance and foster skill development tailored to market demands.

“The comprehensive internship scheme, offering real-world experience and supported by CSR funding, is a welcome addition that bridges the gap between education and practical experience. Integrating apprenticeships could further strengthen the link between education and employment by offering structured, hands-on training opportunities. Together, these initiatives are set to address skill gaps, boost youth employability, and cultivate a more skilled and inclusive workforce," he added.