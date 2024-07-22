Budget 2024 Live Updates: Sitharaman to walk fiscal tightrope as markets expect tax cuts, capex push
Union Budget 2024 Live: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget on Tuesday, markets expect tax cuts, infra spending, and a boost to rural demand. Stay with us for all updates
Union Budget 2024 Expectations: Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi stick to fiscal prudence, or promise dole-outs to push demand? Will the government continue to focus on infrastructural spending, or cut taxes to benefit the middle class? Will the government announce an Employment Linked Incentive scheme, or increase the annual payment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi? Or will it be all of this?
The first Budget is usually the one where the central government takes the toughest decisions, but the Narendra Modi government (with a weakened majority) would also not want to hamper its chances of winning the three upcoming state elections. Therefore, speculations are doing the rounds on what the upcoming Union Budget, set to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 23), will look like.
Both BSE and Nifty 50 markets have been rallying over the past few weeks in anticipation that the Budget would continue the Modi government's momentum on infrastructure spending and take more measures to ensure ease of doing business. Investors will keep an eye on any announcement relating to the capital gains tax. Any favorable adjustment to it will trigger a stock market rally. Similarly, simplifying GST also remains an area of interest for not just businesses, but individuals as well.
The Budget also comes amid expectations that the Narendra Modi government will loosen its purse strings as it is set to receive a Rs 2.11 trillion dividend from the Reserve Bank of India.
10:02 AM
Union Budget 2024: Modi government's continued focus on infrastructure spending expected
In line with the trend over the last decade, the Union Budget is expected to continue the push on capital expenditure. Earlier, in her interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the Centre’s capital expenditure target by 16.9 percent for FY25 to Rs 11.1 trillion over the revised estimates for FY24. Capital expenditure has become an important driver of growth, especially as private capex has not increased as per expectations. Read details here.
