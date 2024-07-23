Budget 2024 sparks meme fest: Bihar and Andhra Pradesh lead the fun









Bihar and Andhra Pradesh scored big





In the Union Budget 2024-25 unveiled on Tuesday, Bihar emerged as a big winner, with a whopping Rs 26,000 crore earmarked for various road projects. But that’s not all – new airports and sports infrastructure are also on the horizon. Additionally, the state will receive Rs 11,500 crore to tackle flooding issues, a much-needed relief for many.

Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, emphasised the government's commitment to Bihar, stating that financial assistance will be channelled through multilateral development agencies.



Andhra Pradesh is not left behind. The government has pledged Rs 15,000 crore for the development of Amaravati.

“Our government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. We are recognising the state's need for capital. We will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies. In the current financial year, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years,” said Sitharaman.

