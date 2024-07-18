Business Standard
Budget 2024: TDP seeks grants for backward areas, timely Polavaram funding

The Telugu Desam Party raised three demands, including allocation of grants for backward districts, financial assistance for the development of Amaravati, and prompt fund release for Polavaram project

Union budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2024 Union Budget on July 23

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 scheduled to be presented on July 23, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has outlined three key demands for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. These include the allocation of budgetary grants for backward districts, financial assistance for the development of Amaravati as the capital city, and the prompt release of funds for the Polavaram irrigation project, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report quoted Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development, as saying that these demands were not ‘anything out of turn’ but was instead the fulfillment of ‘promises’ made, which are crucial for the state’s accelerated development.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, marking his second trip to Delhi within ten days. This visit was reportedly aimed at significant budget allocations for the state.

Naidu is determined to secure these essential funds, highlighting the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014), the report said.

The report quoted Nara Lokesh as saying, “In the past, there were certain promises that were part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. A major promise was budgetary grants per year for the backward districts. Also, there are national projects like the Polavaram project that need to be supported.”

Rights for underdeveloped districts

The Andhra Pradesh government is advocating for grants for its underdeveloped districts, including Anantapur, Chittoor, Cuddapah, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram. Lokesh emphasised the necessity of the Centre’s support, especially in light of the difficulties following the 2014 bifurcation that established Telangana and left Andhra Pradesh without Hyderabad, its economic hub, the report said.
 

While seeking various funds and projects, the TDP has reportedly chosen not to pursue special status for Andhra Pradesh, marking a notable change from their previous position. The TDP is optimistic about the announcement of a petrochemical hub and an oil refinery in the state in the upcoming budget. In advocating for these demands, Lokesh reiterated the party’s unwavering support for the BJP-led coalition, the report stated.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

