Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WATCH: 2024 Budget wishlist of agriculture, education and other key sectors

Budget 2024: Various sectors such as the agriculture, education, gaming industry among others have expressed their wishlist, hoping for incentives and policy considerations to boost their performances

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Kanishka Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday, during the ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

This will mark Sitharaman's sixth consecutive budget. However, this year's budget is only an interim Budget meant to handle the government's expenses till the impending Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, a full Budget will be announced once a new government is formed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While no spectacular announcements are expected in the interim budget, there are expectations for the revision of the income tax exemption limit, a boost to the PM-Kisan scheme, and a housing scheme, among others.

On the other hand, various sectors such as agriculture, education, and the gaming industry, among others, have expressed their own wishlist, hoping for incentives and policy considerations to boost their performances.

While the agriculture sector hopes for more allocation towards research and development, strategic investments for irrigation is also a demand among the experts in the industry.

Similarly, the healthcare industry experts have expressed their interests in increased allocations for research and development, GST framework reform, and further private investment in medical education.

The education sector is looking forward to incentives for promoting high-quality digital education. Notably, since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic era, digital infrastructure has been a focal point in the education sector. However, its outreach still faces challenges.

What other sectors, such as the gaming industry and the financial technology sector, are anticipating can be watched in this detailed video curation, which aims to make understanding the budget easy for our viewers.

Take a look:

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Key announcements made in previous interim budget in 2019

Budget 2024 Highlights: Parliament's Budget Session to begin on Wednesday

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and halwa ceremony; all you need to know

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important?

Budget 2024: Why was Railway Budget merged with the Union Budget?

Budget 2024: What to expect from Sitharaman's interim budget presentation

Will interim Budget further boost welfare expenditure?

Budget 2024: Key highlights of last 5 Budgets under FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget BS Web Reports central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon