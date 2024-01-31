WATCH: 2024 Budget wishlist of agriculture, education and other key sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday, during the ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

This will mark Sitharaman's sixth consecutive budget. However, this year's budget is only an interim Budget meant to handle the government's expenses till the impending Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, a full Budget will be announced once a new government is formed. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While no spectacular announcements are expected in the interim budget , there are expectations for the revision of the income tax exemption limit, a boost to the PM-Kisan scheme, and a housing scheme, among others.

On the other hand, various sectors such as agriculture, education, and the gaming industry, among others, have expressed their own wishlist, hoping for incentives and policy considerations to boost their performances.

While the agriculture sector hopes for more allocation towards research and development, strategic investments for irrigation is also a demand among the experts in the industry.

Similarly, the healthcare industry experts have expressed their interests in increased allocations for research and development, GST framework reform, and further private investment in medical education.

The education sector is looking forward to incentives for promoting high-quality digital education. Notably, since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic era, digital infrastructure has been a focal point in the education sector. However, its outreach still faces challenges.

What other sectors, such as the gaming industry and the financial technology sector, are anticipating can be watched in this detailed video curation, which aims to make understanding the budget easy for our viewers.



Take a look:



