Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: ME-Card announced for credit access to MSMEs; key features

Budget 2025: ME-Card announced for credit access to MSMEs; key features

To facilitate credit accessibility, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a customised credit card scheme for micro enterprises registered on the Udyam portal

BS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up

Budget 2025: For smaller entrepreneurs, 6.8 million street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme will receive improved banking support. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the 2025-26 Budget on February 1, announced significant reforms aimed at strengthening Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups. To facilitate credit accessibility, the finance minister introduced a customised credit card scheme for micro enterprises (ME-Card) registered on the Udyam portal.
 
Each card will have a Rs 5 lakh limit, with 1 million cards set to be issued in the first year. Additionally, the credit guarantee cover for micro and small enterprises will be doubled from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, unlocking an estimated Rs 1.5 trillion in additional credit over five years. Export-oriented MSMEs will also benefit from term loans of up to Rs 20 crore.
 
Regarding the processing fee for the sanctioning of credit facilities under the ME-Card Scheme, it is proposed that banks may charge processing fees in accordance with their internal lending policies.
 
 
She also announced that the investment and turnover thresholds for MSME classification would be increased to 2.5 and 2 times, respectively, to enhance scalability, technological advancements, and access to capital.  
 
For smaller entrepreneurs, 6.8 million street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme will receive improved banking support, including higher bank loan limits and UPI-linked credit cards with a Rs 30,000 cap.  
 
Budget 2025: Boost for start-ups
 
To support entrepreneurship, a new Fund of Funds will be launched with an initial investment of Rs 10,000 crore, expanding on existing alternative investment funds (AIFs), which have already secured commitments of Rs 91,000 crore.  
 
A special initiative will provide term loans of up to Rs 2 crore for 500,000 women, Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs over five years, alongside online capacity-building programmes.  
 
Budget 2025: Manufacturing initiatives
 
The government will introduce a dedicated scheme for the footwear and leather industries while also implementing measures to establish India as a global toy manufacturing centre. Furthermore, a National Manufacturing Mission will be set up to support small, medium, and large industries, reinforcing the ‘Make in India’ initiative through policy support, governance frameworks, and execution roadmaps.  
 
Presenting her eighth consecutive Budget, Sitharaman said the document prioritises the needs of the poor, youth, farmers, and women. Notably, India currently has over 10 million registered MSMEs, employing 75 million individuals and contributing 36 per cent to the manufacturing sector. These enterprises account for 45 per cent of the country’s exports. 

Investment and Turnover for Enterprises

 
 

Type of enterprise

Investment

  

Turnover

  
 

Current

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Budget 2025-26: Lok Sabha gets Rs 903 crore, Rajya Sabha Rs 413 crore

bonds

Budget 2025: Centre's fiscal discipline may push govt bond yields lower

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025 LIVE: FM bets on tax cuts to spur growth; Oppn calls it 'election package for Bihar'

Moodys

FM cites India's fiscal discipline as key to Moody's unchanged ratings

Narendra Modi

PM pitches 'Modi's guarantee', confident of BJP's win in Delhi polls

Revised

Current

Revised

Micro Enterprises

Rs 1 crore

Rs 2.5 crore

Rs 5 crore

Rs 10 crore

Small Enterprises

Rs 10 crore

Rs 25 crore

Rs 50 crore

100 crore

Medium Enterprises

Rs 50 crore

Rs 125 crore

Rs 250 crore

500 crore

 

More From This Section

AI KYC

AI-powered Central KYC announced in Budget 2025: Here are key upgrades

import, export, Customs

Customs duty cuts in certain areas to benefit American exports: GTRI

The deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.

Increased medical seats to help reduce students moving abroad: Experts

Exports, Export

Focus product scheme to boost exports by Rs 1.1 trn for leather sector: CLE

Sanjay Raut

Every budget presented by Modi govt is an election package: Sanjay Raut

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2025 MSME credit Entrepreneurship India's manufacturing sector fundings start- ups Make in India business loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon